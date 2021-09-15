Tazewell man dies in tree cutting accident

A Tazewell man is dead after falling from a bucket truck just before noon today while servicing a residence in the Page Community of Bell County, Kentucky.

Brian Terrence Parker, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene by Bell County Deputy Coroner Don Horton.

Parker, who was the owner/operator of Parker Tree Company in Tazewell, was in the process of cutting a tree while being lifted by a bucket truck. Officers on scene determined Parker was not wearing a safety harness at the time of the incident. He fell, dying instantly.

Responding to the scene were Bell County deputies Frank Foster, Marti Messer and Sgt. Jared Smith along with Bell County EMS personnel.

In charge of the investigation is deputy Messer.