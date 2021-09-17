September 17, 2021

Aly Ramsey of the Cumberland Gap Lady Panthers scored her 95th career goal and broke the school record during their game against Oneida Thursday night. The Panthers won 6-3. - Photo by Kim Barnett / A Different Angle Photography

Ramsey breaks school record

By Special to The Claiborne Progress

Published 4:05 pm Friday, September 17, 2021

