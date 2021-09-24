County gets first ever certified economic developer

Anna Beth Walker, director of Claiborne County Economic & Community Development, has just been certified by the state as a developer – an important first for the county. Shown with Walker is county mayor Joe Brooks, who announced the accomplishment.

“To say that I am proud of Anna Beth is an understatement. Since Anna Beth accepted this position she has worked tirelessly to help secure funding for local nonprofits, assisting on grant applications, assisting small businesses, updating our county website, helping me put together proposals and the list goes on and on,” said Brooks. “Anna Beth helps make my job easier. Anna Beth enjoys the job of helping Claiborne County be a better place and it shows in her work and this huge accomplishment she has worked so hard for proves it.”