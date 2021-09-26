Early morning shooting turns fatal

An overnight shooting turned deadly during the early morning hours of Sept. 26 as law enforcement was dispatched to a residence on Mockingbird Circle in Harrogate.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office deputies initially thought they were responding to the scene of a male who had been shot in the arm. They soon discovered the incident to be much more serious.

The victim, David A. Laws, died on scene from wounds sustained during the shooting.

Mamie Nicole Shafer, 42, was detained by deputies when it was learned that she had had a gun in her possession at the time of the shooting. Shafer was arrested and lodged in the Claiborne County Jail.

It was later determined that Shafer is a convicted felon. She is charged with possession of a firearm, according to a WRIL news wire release.

The Claiborne County Investigation Division is expected to release additional information on this active case.