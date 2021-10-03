Saving a pup: teamwork nets good outcome

An inquisitive puppy just couldn’t quite resist the temptation to wander off from its Mama and sisters to investigate a groundhog hole. When the little one got stuck, who should its human family call but the Cumberland Gap Volunteer Fire Department.

The firefighters quickly responded to the scene in the Arthur Community and with the help of the Harrogate and North Claiborne Departments, managed to extract the frightened pup from his self-imposed prison.

It took some three hours of brainstorming and arduous labor to rescue the puppy from the hole located under the deck of the residence. It took lifting floorboards and a massive digging expedition but the outcome proved a positive one.

Sometime during the Oct. 2 call, the Cumberland Gap Tunnel Authority assisted with the donation of a snare to help in the rescue efforts.

The little pup, who was eventually rescued by firefighter Nathaniel “Red” Van Norstran, is by all accounts doing well.