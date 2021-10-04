Mr. Porter Campbell, 101

Mr. Porter Campbell, age 101, of New Tazewell was born November 29, 1919 and passed away September 30, 2021. He retired from Chrysler in Indiana after 25 Years. He was a very proud United States Army Veteran of WW II. He was an avid outdoors man. Porter was a member of the Senior Citizens where he enjoyed playing cards with all of his friends. He was preceded in death by his: Parents: Garfield & Clementine Campbell Wife: Gladys (Brown) Campbell Daughters: Debbie Barlow and Pam Myers Granddaughter: Jennifer Davis Brothers: Frank, Clyde, Claude, and Herbert Campbell Sisters: Eva Allman and Hallie Price He is survived by his: Daughters: Bonda Lorman and Susie Campbell Grandchildren: Garry O’Connor, Kelly Baker (Fred), Carrie Cummings, Jessica Klapheke (Scott), Travis Working and Nick Myers 10 Great Grandchildren Brother-in-law: Claude Brown and wife Shirley Several Nieces and Nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Sunday October 3, 2021 from 5 PM until 7 PM with funeral services to follow at 7 PM in the Claiborne Overholt Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Eddie Overholt and Rev. Brian Liford will be officiating. Music will be provided by Brenda Bolden. Graveside services will be conducted Monday October 4, 2021 at 11 AM in the Burch Cemetery with full Military Honors. Pallbearers: Benny Enix, Garry O’Connor, Rev. Brian Liford, Rick Duncan, Susie Campbell, and Bob Hensley. Honorary Pallbearers: Sr. Citizen Members.~ Claiborne~Overholt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family ~