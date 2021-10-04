Ruth Surber, 97

Ruth Surber, age 97, of Shawanee, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Ruth was born January 20, 1924. Ruth was a member of Shawanee Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents R.D. and Anna Mae Kilgore. Brothers Ted and Bud Kilgore. Sisters Clara Skinner, Cleo Yoakum Cowan. Husband Sterl Surber. Father of her children Virgil Gilbert. Daughter and son-in-law Patricia and Freddie Freels. Son-in-law Bill Fultz.

Ruth is survived by her daughter Joyce Fultz. Granddaughters Lisa (Lane) Ringle and Kim (Matt) Neverstitch. Great grandsons Zachary Neverstitch and Nicholas Neverstitch. Close neighbors Charles and Carolyn Scaggs. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. There will be a funeral service Sunday October 3rd at 6 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel in Harrogate.

Officiating: Rev. Lawrence Fultz

Honorary Pallbearers: Matt Neverstitch, Zachary Neverstitch, Nicholas Neverstitch, Jason Fettinger, Dan Peters, and Charles Scaggs

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements