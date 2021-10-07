James D. Fugate, 68

He was a member of Hoop Creek Baptist Church, but liked to attend other churches. He was willing to sing his favorite song ‘I’ve Got a Feeling That Everything is Going to Be Alright’.

He was preceded in death by his parents James and Lucy Fugate. Brothers Calvin Fugate and David Fugate.

He is survived by sisters and brother-in-laws, Darlene Myers of Black Mountain, N.C., Rebecca Gregory of Tazewell, T.N., Lena (Carl) Thompson of Hampton, G.A., Roberta Cloud, Dorothy Snodgrass, and Jeff Snodgrass all of Tazewell, T.N. Special great niece Brie Brie, along with other nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends Friday October 8th from 11 until 12 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 12 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. The graveside service will follow in the Fugate Cemetery.

Ministers: Rev. Preston Thompson and Prophetess Dorothy Snodgrass

Singer: Ricky Gregory

Pallbearers: Steve Goins, Perry Goins, Cory Johnson, Horace (Brother) Wells Jr., Johns Ford, and Boyd Dibrell

Honorary Pallbearer: Eddie Crawford