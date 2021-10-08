County mayor, industrial board plays tug-of-war with finances

Claiborne county mayor Joe Brooks has vetoed a resolution that, if left alone, would have allowed the Claiborne Industrial Development Board (IDB) to stand as an island unto itself. Brooks says he is concerned that the IDB would be using its share of the county property tax dollars without any say or approval from the county’s governing body.

Brooks explains his worries in a letter to the Claiborne County Commission.

“While I understand a great many Industrial Development Boards across the state operate a separate checking account outside of the county’s purview, there are almost no counties that fund their IDB’s through fund 119 additionally. For those counties that do, there are stipulations put on taxpayer funding, which overwhelmingly includes County Commission approval prior to the expenditure of those funds, which are only used for specific and justifiable reason,” reads the veto letter, dated Sept. 29.

Brooks says in the letter that he is greatly concerned that the commissioners would want to hand over property tax dollars on an annual basis without the ability to approve just how the funds are spent.

Pointing to state statute, Brooks says in his letter that he could concede allowing the Industrial Development Board to operate off PILOT funds (Payments in Lieu of Taxes).

He says he is particularly uneasy with one sentence in Resolution 2021-089 which allows the transfer of all future funds earmarked for the Claiborne Industrial Development Board “for its use.”

“In conclusion, through this veto, I am urging you to remove the language and simply allow the IDB to operate on its own merit without receiving any additional taxpayer funding,” reads the letter.

The resolution, sponsored by commissioner David Mundy, points to the IDB’s ability through state statute to create its own bank account and to administer its own funding. The document calls for the Claiborne Finance director to transfer all funds administered or held on behalf of the Industrial Development Board to the IDB upon creation of its own bank account.

The financial tug-of-war is expected to be addressed during the next regular monthly meeting of the Claiborne County Commission, scheduled for Oct. 18. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. inside the large courtroom of the Claiborne County Courthouse.