Geraldine “Mema” Buchanan McNamara, 90, of Berryville, Virginia passed away Friday, October 8, 2021 in the Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, VA.

Ms. McNamara was born October 1, 1931 in Tazwell, daughter of the late Alva Dow Buchanan and Callie Presley Buchanan.

She retired from DoubleDay where she worked a shipping clerk and then started a second career at Grafton Schools where she retired as a receptionist.

She was a member of Greenwood Baptist Church in Winchester.

Surviving are her son, Stuart Blaine McNamara (Donna); daughter, Sharon McNamara Foltz (Denis) all of Berryville, VA; sister, Charlene Parker of Winchester, VA; grandson, Wayne Foltz (Kristin); and great-grandchildren, Haley E. Foltz and Joshua D. Foltz all of Berryville, VA.

Her brother, Cecil and Curtis Buchanan preceded her in death.

A funeral service was held 2:00 P. M. Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, with Pastor Carl Menefee officiating. Burial followed in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville.

The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Greenwood Baptist Church, 779 Greenwood Rd., Winchester, VA 22602.

