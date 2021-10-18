Dallas W. Monteith, 70

Dallas W. Monteith age 70, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Morristown Hamblen Hospital after a brief illness.

Dallas was born on January 1, 1951 in Lajunta, Colorado. He graduated from Hoxie H.S. in Kansas and then served 20 years in the U.S. Navy. He received a bachelor’s degree in education from Virginia Wesleyan University and went on to receive a master’s degree in education. After graduation he taught in the Norfolk, VA public school system for a few years. He moved to Morristown in 2006 and worked at Youth Villages until his retirement.

He was a loving, kind hearted, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and was the rock of his family. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Barbara, daughters, Sherry (Eric) Armentrout and Dawn (Brock) Davenport and Son, Dallas “Monty” Monteith; Grandchildren, Sammy (Ashley) Ferguson, Autumn Gray, Audra Allen, Sammantha Adams, Tyler (Randi) Armentrout and Ashton Davenport; Great Grandchildren, Adryan Lee, Avery Caldwell, Skylar Allen, Max Ferguson, and Aidan Adams. As well as a host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dallas and Frances Monteith, his sister Frandal Doldge and his son Bobby.

The family will receive friends and relatives Tuesday, October 19, 2021 from 12pm until 2pm at Mayes Mortuary in Morristown TN for visitation followed by a graveside service in Bethesda cemetery.

Arrangements by Mayes Mortuary