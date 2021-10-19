Area Happenings: Mobile Lifehouse, Candlelight Tour of the Old Jail
Published 11:09 am Tuesday, October 19, 2021
NOW-MAY 15
- Debris burn permits are required continues, running through May 15 for leaf and brush piles. You may find permits at no charge via MyTN mobile app or online at: www.burnsafetn.org. Online permits can be obtained daily from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. central time. For larger, broadcast burning like forestry, agricultural and land clearing, call the Division of Forestry at: 877-350-2876 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If you live inside a city limits, call the municipality for additional restrictions prior to burning. Log onto: www.tn.gov/environment/program-areas/apc-air-pollution for a list of those materials barred from burning. Go to: www.BurnSafeTN.org for additional tips to safely burn.
OCT. 22-23
- Candlelight Tour of the Old Tazewell Jail will be held on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night. In case of COVID-19 contingencies, daylight tours will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. These tours are presented by the Claiborne County Historical & Genealogical Society. Proceeds will go to the continued support of the Society and the continuing restoration of the only free-standing jail left in Tennessee. The Jail is located on Hwy. 25E between the First Century Bank and Cash Express. For more info, call 423-526-5737.
OCT. 23
- Mobile Lifehouse will have a free mobile food pantry sponsored by United Healthcare and Second Harvest Food Bank on Oct. 23, beginning at 11 a.m. while supplies last. Free hot meal, free haircuts and Taylor’s Closet will be available. The drive-thru pickup will be at Jefferson Middle School (enter at the front of the school). Clothing, toiletries and school supplies will also be collected. For more info, www.themobilelifehouse.weebly.com
OCT. 28
- Powell Valley Electric Cooperative board of directors’ meeting will be held on Oct. 28, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Sneedville Office, located at 340 Jail Street. Due to continuing developments with the COVID-19 virus and the possibility of changes, go to the website at: pve.coop for any updates regarding this meeting.
- Claiborne County School Board Committee meeting will be held on Oct. 28, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Claiborne High School.
OCT. 29
- Fundraiser for Phil Leadbetter & Lisa to be held on Oct 29, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Katie’s Carry-out & Catering, located at 155 N. Tennessee Ave. in Lafollette. Phil has fought a 10-year battle with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and is in stage 4 kidney failure. He was recently hospitalized with COVID-19. Those spearheading the event say they would like to see as many as possible involved in this fundraiser. If you cannot attend this event and would like to donate an item for the auction, bake a cake or provide other desserts or candy, contact Joseph Hensley through Facebook private messenger or drop the item/s off at Katie’s Carry-out. A Go Fund Me page has been set up for monetary donations: www.gofund.me/55e7a8e0. For more info, go to the Fundraiser for Phil Leadbetter FB page.
OCT. 30
- 2nd Annual Spooktacular Community Trunk or Treat, to be held on Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Claiborne County Justice Center parking lot, located on Straight Creek Rd. in Tazewell. Multiple agencies, businesses and churches will be participating in this event sponsored by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office.
NOV. 5 -Dec. 17
- ‘Eating Smart and Moving More’ workshop series at the Claiborne County Library. Learn how to cook, save money, plan well, keep your food safe and be active. Workshops to be held on Nov. 5, Nov. 12, Nov. 19, Dec. 3, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. For more info, call the Library at: 423-626-5414.
- The City of Harrogate Planning & Zoning Committee meeting time has changed. The meetings will now begin at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month instead of 6:30 p.m.
- The Claiborne County Historical & Genealogical Society is now open to the public on Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for research and inquiries. Due to COVID-19, the organization will be practicing the use of masks and social distancing of 6 feet apart from one another. The society is located at the intersection of Hickory and Old Knoxville Roads, across from the Library. For more info, call the office at: 423-526-5737. Email your research questions to: cchgs_info@yahoo.com. CCHGS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the history of Claiborne County. Please mail your tax deductible contributions or annual membership dues to: CCHGS; PO Box 32, Tazewell, TN 37879.
- The Claiborne County Hunger Ministry is open at its new location of 1199 Cedar Fork Road in Tazewell. Food distribution occurs each Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The East TN Human Resource Agency (ETHRA) is accepting applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for residents of Claiborne County. Applications can be mailed or taken by appointment at the ETHRA Office in Tazewell. To schedule an appointment, call 423-973-3669. To have an application mailed, call 865-691-2551. PLEASE NOTE: if you have received assistance since Oct. 1, 2020, you cannot apply again at this time. Sponsoring this program is the TN Housing Development Agency (THDA).
- Seeking those homebound elderly and/or dependent adults wanting to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccination: Tennessee is contracting with home health agencies to identify those who qualify and to provide this service. If you are truly homebound and have not yet received or are not yet scheduled to receive the vaccination, you are eligible to be put on the list to receive it at home. To be added to the list, contact Becky Pierce at: 865-705-9675 or email her at: bpierce@ethra.org. For more info about the vaccine or how to obtain it, call: 866-836-6648.
- Stand in the Gap Coalition has changed the day for its START (Support Transition and Recovery Training) group meetings. These weekly meetings will now be held each Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. with refreshments served at 6 p.m. Location: 325 Straight Creek Rd. in New Tazewell, inside the old Powell Valley Electric office. Pastor James Shoffner officiates these meetings.
- The Shepherd’s Closet is now open each Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m. The nonprofit is located behind Thompson’s Chapel at 1015 Old Hwy. 33 near DeRoyal. For more info, call Diane at: 423-626-3913.
- G.L.O.S.S. (Girls Loving Ourselves Seriously Sober) is helping those with addictions to find their way back to sobriety. The organization offers those without rides to probation appointments, court, rehabilitation and other destinations a way to get there. There are on-site recovery coaches and one-on-one counseling. The organization is currently accepting donations of money and items like clothing, hygiene products and food to help the homeless, whose population includes many recovering addicts. For more info, call Kelly at: 423-489-2689.
- Live Free Recovery Program at the Hill Church is a state-certified program that collaborates with organizations like Metro Drug and the TN Dept. of Health & Substance Abuse. Program participants meet each Tuesday at 6 p.m. with a different speaker each evening. Weekly recognition of recovery milestones are discussed prior to the participants splitting into small groups depending on individual needs. Groups include such diverse subjects as substance abuse, self-care, anger control and ‘Adulting 101’. For more info, call Pastor Kyle Prichard at: 423-526-5655. The Hill Church is located at 1216 Cedar Fork Road in Tazewell. The website is:
www.loc8nearme.com/tennessee/tazewell/the-hill-claiborne/6148721.
- Need Help with FAFSA? Free services are still available online and by phone. In Claiborne, Grainger and Hancock counties, contact Melanie Powell at: 423-748-4634 or mpowell@douglascherokee.org.
- NARCONON New Life Retreat: With the spread of COVID-19, many families are struggling. Added to this stress, some have realized the extent of their loved ones addiction. Narconon would like everyone to know that this essential business is open and servicing clients. Fentanyl has been making headlines recently, this is because the incredibly potent chemical has been contributing to the increase in overdose deaths across America. Most people however do not know much about the chemical. For instance many don’t know that one of the things that makes fentanyl so dangerous is the fact that it can be absorbed into the system through skin contact. Meaning getting it on your skin could cause a potentially fatal overdose. To learn more about Fentanyl visit:https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/what-you-need-to-know-about-fentanyl.html. ADDICTION SCREENINGS Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754. For more information visit: https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/how-does-covid-19-effect-treatment.html.