Clays for Children raises record $55,000 for Children’s Centers

Upper East Tennessee folk have a long history of coming out in support of a worthy cause. This year’s Clays for Children felt the love from individuals as they hit the Chilhowee Sportsman’s Club in Maryville on Sept. 24 in record numbers. The annual fundraiser raked in quite the tidy sum with a total $55,000 – a six year record for the annual event.

The funds will be spread among the Children’s Centers located inside the 8th Judicial District, which is comprised of Campbell, Claiborne, Fentress, Scott and Union Counties.

Clays for Children has doubled in the number of participants since its inaugural event held in 2016. This year, 93 teams and nearly 400 individual shooters came out to compete in the charity event.

Each year, the Centers provide hundreds of children one-on-one assistance as they help victims navigate the legal system from beginning to the end and beyond. The goal is to make sure that justice is realized for those perpetrators of crimes against children.

Staff works alongside local law enforcement and the District Attorney’s Office making a bit easier the long harrowing road from medical examinations to forensic interviews and on to counseling and court proceedings.

“I am grateful and excited our event has reached its sixth year and is not only going strong, but continuing to grow,” said Effler. “The continued support we receive annually from members of the community, law enforcement, local businesses and corporations alike is simply amazing.

“The District Attorney General’s Office is pleased to announce that this year’s Clays for Children Sporting Clays Tournament netted $55,000 – a new record total for the event. This money will ensure that our Children’s Centers can continue their worthy mission of serving abused and neglected children.”

2021 Tournament Results Are as Follows:

1st Flight

Course A

1st Place – Lafollette Utilities – Participants Kray Vinsant, Richard Nelson, John Baird, and Tim Malicoat

2nd Place – Cox Farms – Participants Timothy Cox, Phillip Dyer, Joe Shuler, and Isaac Keck

Course B

1st Place – Stowers Machinery – Participants Tony Parkerson, Ron Dilbeck, Billy Ball, and Lester Gann

2nd Place – Terry’s Pharmacy – Participants Tommy Overton, Justin Wilson, Colby Partin, and Robby Allen

2nd Flight

Course A

1st Place – Team Shenanigans – Participants Marvin Carter, Joe Kiser, Kenny Crider, and Eddie Muncey

2nd Place – Volunteer Marine – Participants Durand Carmony, Gabe Howard, Robert Dial, and Corey Poteet

Course B

1st Place – Campbell County Sheriff’s Office – Participants Robbie Goins, Paul Harmon, Travis Bostic, and Gary Cordell

2nd Place – A.M. Electrical – Participants Keith Inscho, Alex McGrew, Walter Anthony Smidy, and Jason Deal

3rd Flight

Course A

1st Place – Tri-Green Equipment –Participants Brad Ivey, Steve Reynolds, Richard Nelson, and Mike Caudill

2nd Place – Sunbelt Rentals – Participants Jim Smith, Ted Crye, Tommy Darnell, and Rick Stiles

Course B

1st Place – Liberty Arms – Participants Chuck Hurst, Wayne Boles, Dewayne Raines, and H.R. Davis

2nd Place – Lafollette Mine Supply – Participants Billy Ball, Kray Vinsant, Ron Dilbeck, and Terry Lewis

Overall high individual tournament scores:

Course A – Joe Kiser with a score of 98

Course B – Daniel Tate with a score of 98