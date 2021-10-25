Kimberly Sue Howard, 51

Kimberly Sue Howard – Age 51 of Tazewell, TN, made her journey from life to Heaven on October 15th, 2021. Kim was born in Ann, Arbor Michigan to Lynn (Sue) Bailey.

Kim was a fun loving and kind person who never met a stranger. She attended school in Manchester, MI before moving to Tennessee in 1986. She loved and excelled in her sports all through high school. Then in college at Spartanburg Methodist where she pitched her softball team to the Nationals in Kansas, and then to LMU for a year. Recently, she was known for working at Woodlake Golf Course where she was loved by many through her great cooking and bright personality.

She was preceded in death by her Grandparents Willis (Eileen) Hassett and Morgan (Mary) Bailey. Uncles: Jackie Bill Bailey, Dennis Bailey, Grover Bailey, and George Bailey along with Aunt Frances Trent.

She leaves to mourn her: Parents Lynn (Sue) Bailey, Brother Brad (Sally) Bailey, Fiancé Greg Bertke, Oldest Son Tanner (Kamilah) Bowles, Youngest Son Grayson Howard, 2 Nieces, 1 Nephew and 2 grandsons. Uncles Emmett (Shannon) Bailey, Everett (Mary Kay) Bailey, Gordon (Vivian) Hassett, Dan (Ann) Hassett, Mike (Cheryl) Hassett. Aunts: Sandra Wright, Mary Ellen Wagoner, Kathy Sharp, Maria Bailey, Jane Winstead, JoAnn Bailey, Mary Pratt, and a host of cousins.

