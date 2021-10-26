MEDIC in dire need of blood; less than 2-day supplies of some types

MEDIC Regional Blood Center has put an all-points call out for certain blood types and platelets. The agency says it currently has less than a two-day supply of A Positive, O Positive and O Negative blood types and is in critical need of donors to supply these and other types. Right now, A Negative is experiencing low inventory while platelets are in dire need of being replenished due to their short, seven day shelf life.

Hospital demand for blood products continues to be high and donor turnout is not meeting the demand, according to a news release.

Anyone interested in becoming a donor can schedule an appointment online at: www.medicblood.org. Making an appointment allows staff to mitigate wait times and control donor flow.

Platelet donations will be accepted by appointment only.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals within 22 counties including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare and UT Medical Center.

Blood, platelets and plasma products on the shelves now will be what is used during a trauma event. It takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.

MEDIC is an independent, nonprofit organization. Products donated through MEDIC help community members in East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky. Products donated through any other collection activity and/or organization does not stay in East Tennessee or Southeastern Kentucky. Those products are shipped out of the area and used nationally.