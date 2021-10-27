Bessie Louise Owens, 85

Bessie Louise Owens, age 85, died on October 26, 2021. She was born on March 9,1936 to Gordy and Ruth Ellison, Harrogate, TN. On July 5, 1952 she was married to Chester Owens.

They raised 6 children: Michael V. (Beth) Owens, Monroe, MI.; Terry Allen (Elizabeth) Owens, Columbus, MS.; Chester ‘Chuck’ Junior (Jean) Owens, Monroe, MI.; Constance F. (Bill) Jacobs, Erie, MI.; Crystal D. (Fred) Willit, Monroe, MI.; and Tina L. (Steve) Brown, Harrogate, TN. Bessie also had a number of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren she loved dearly. Thirteen grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren with one on the way, and four great great grandchildren with one on the way.

She was preceded in death by her son Terry A. Owens, parents Gordy and Ruth Ellison, grandson Randy L. Poore Jr., siblings Tom Ellison, Zola Sandifer, Ida Burkart, Viola Wilson, and Tony Ellison.

Bessie is survived by her husband of 69 years Chester Owens, siblings Joe Ellison, Chet Ellison, David Ellison, Pat West, and Jerry Ellison. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.

She was a member at West Cumberland Missionary Baptist Church in Middlesboro KY. When she was able to attend church she sang in the choir. Bessie retired from Mather Seal in Milan MI. She loved watching NASCAR and always cheered on Dale Earnhardt Jr.

The family will receive friends Saturday October 30th from 11 AM until 2 PM at Coffey Funeral Home in Harrogate. The funeral service will be at 2 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery.

Officiating: Pastor Danny Robbins and Rev. Stewart Fultz

Singers: The Ellison Family

Pallbearers: Noah J. Brown, Isaac S. Brown, Bobby Nickoles, Steven T. Brown, Travis J. Fichtner, and David King