Together for a cause: Cumberland Gap versus Claiborne

Cumberland Gap High School hosted Claiborne High School in a powder puff football game, October 26, to benefit Claiborne Hospital and their efforts to purchase an ICU blanket warmer. It was a great game as expected from the two rivals that compete hard in everything they do.

The game began with the defenses doing their job on both sides. The Lady Panthers got the offense going when Jaden Brock took the first play from scrimmage to the four yard line. Halee Green then took it in from three yards out but the two point conversion try was no good. At the end of first quarter Cumberland Gap led 6-0.

During the second period, both teams traded turnovers on downs before Emma Myatt hit Addie Brooks for a 14 yard Claiborne touchdown. The rare three point try was no good and the teams were tied 6-6.

The Gap responded when Emery Glover took a handoff 45 yards to the end zone as time expired in the first half. The two point try was no good. Cumberland Gap led 12-6 at half. During the halftime break, the bands from both schools put on their halftime shows.

When the third period got underway, Claiborne held Cumberland Gap at the goal line for a turnover on downs. Claiborne’s Hannah Fugate then hit Allie Jones for a 25 yard Claiborne touchdown. The three point try once again failed.

Tied at 12 late in the third quarter, Jaden Brock hit Emery Glover who made a great catch off a tipped pass for a 20 yard touchdown. The three point try failed.

Cumberland Gap led Claiborne 18-12 early in the fourth quarter but Hannah Fugate carried the ball in from one yard out. Fugate then hit Emma Myatt for the three point try. Claiborne led 21-18.

Cumberland Gap had one last chance but the Claiborne defense forced a turnover on downs and the final score was in favor of the Lady Bulldogs 21-18 in a very entertaining football game.

The Cumberland Gap team consisted of: Gracie Ellison, Jaden Brock, Whitlee Shuford, Madison Mullins, Kiera Sockwell, Jaelyn Witherspoon, Cheyenne Gordon, Allie Johnson, Katherine Gilbert, Halle Green, Abbie Fultz, Haley Pendleton, Rylie Hurst, Kelsey Mize, Morgan Johnson, Isabella Baumgardner, Emery Glover, Brynlee Foster and Rilee Ellison. They were coached by Jeff Sziksai, Greg Snyder and David Hamilton.

Claiborne’s team consisted of Reagan Lester, Lillie Cox, Gretchen Jones, Britney Clark, Kendra Williams, Bailey Poore, Raley Walker, Chloe Hatfield, Allie Jones, Addie Brooks, Hannah Fugate, Eva Wilmoth, Taylor Pressnell, Madison Carroll, Hailey Sexton, Grace Cadle, Anna Jones, Emma Myatt, Maddie Lynch, Emma Hoskins, Olivia Sandifur, Rylee Fannon, Ella Compton, Anastasia Hurst, Sydney Day, Raegan Dean, Hannah Moyers, Mollie Bolton, Reece Garland, Britleigh Goins and Brooklyn Killion. They were Coached by Nick Nash, Dalton Lee and Jacob Walker. – story and photo by Allen Earl, Claiborne County Sports Zone