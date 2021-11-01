Mr. E. Ray Dean, 93

Mr. E. Ray Dean age 93 of Harrogate was born May 13, 1928 and passed away October 29, 2021. He was a charter member of the Springfield Missionary Baptist Church in Springfield, OH. And he was also a member of St. Andrews Masonic Lodge # 619 F & AM in Springfield, OH for 58 years.Ray graduated from Forge Ridge High School in 1948 and went to business school in Nashville in 1949. Ray worked at Cooper Energy where he was in quality control management and where he later retired after working there for over 30 years. He was a licensed realtor and auctioneer. He was preceded in death by his: Parents: Sherman and Lillie Dean Brothers: Lester, Glentis and Clyde Dean Sisters: Lucille Miller and Infant sister Betty He is survived by his: Wife: Lois Dean of 69 years Brother: Earl Dean of McDonough, GA Sister: Mildred Hill of Harrogate, TN Several Nieces, Nephews, Great Nieces, and Great Nephews and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Monday, November 1, 2021 from 5PM until 7PM in the Claiborne ~ Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with Masonic services and funeral services to follow. Graveside Services will be Tuesday, November 2, 2021 11AM at the Oak Grove Cemetery. Services will be conducted by Rev. Lawrence Fultz, and music will be provided by Rose Kiser. Pallbearers: Alan Gilbert, Aaron Fox, Kelly Chumley, Tommy Belcher, Dan Peters, Dennis Edwards, Bill Surber, and George Surber ~ Claiborne~Overholt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family ~