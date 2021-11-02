Amey Lee Hensley Mayes, 83

Survived by:

Daughter: Teresa and Mike Cline

Son: Allen Mayes

Grandchildren: Shan and Lynn Ray, Casey Mayes and Kyle Mayes

Great-Grandchildren: Ashlyn Ray, Olivia and Jesse Sharp

Great-Great-Grandchildren: Tanner Sharp

Pallbearers:

Casey and Marson Mayes

Tom Poteet

Jody and Jim Beeler

Sam Whittaker

Honorary Pallbearer:

Kyle Mayes

Family will receive friends 11-12 noon Friday, November 5 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 12 PM, Rev. Lynn Ray officiating. Interment at Greasy Hollow Cemetery following service.

Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross- smithfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home