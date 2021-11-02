Amey Lee Hensley Mayes, 83

Published 1:12 pm Tuesday, November 2, 2021

By Special to The Claiborne Progress

Amey Lee Hensley Mayes, age 83, of Tazewell passed away Monday, November 1, 2021. She was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church. Preceded in death by husband: Clayton Mayes, parents: Monroe and Grace Davis Hensley, brother: Claude Hensley

Survived by:

Daughter: Teresa and Mike Cline

Son: Allen Mayes

Grandchildren: Shan and Lynn Ray, Casey Mayes and Kyle Mayes

Great-Grandchildren: Ashlyn Ray, Olivia and Jesse Sharp

Great-Great-Grandchildren: Tanner Sharp

Pallbearers:
Casey and Marson Mayes
Tom Poteet
Jody and Jim Beeler
Sam Whittaker

Honorary Pallbearer:
Kyle Mayes

Family will receive friends 11-12 noon Friday, November 5 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 12 PM, Rev. Lynn Ray officiating. Interment at Greasy Hollow Cemetery following service.

Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home

