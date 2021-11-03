Reader asks everyone to remember veterans

Dear Editor,

November 11 is Veterans’ Day. As we remember the veterans living among us, as we should do, let us also remember our nation’s war veterans of ages past.

Since 2021 marks the 225th anniversary of Tennessee’s statehood, I would like to remind everyone of three of our earliest veterans who are ancestors of a great majority of the citizens native to Claiborne and Union counties in Tennessee.

These three men are veterans of the Revolutionary War. Conrad Keck, born in Pennsylvania, is buried in Irwin Cemetery which is located near Irwin’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Sharps Chapel, Tennessee. Joseph Yadon, originally from Ireland, is buried in the Yadon Cemetery near Maynardville, Tennessee. John Owsley (Ousley), who was born in Virginia, is buried in the Pleasant Point Cemetery in what was once known as Claiborne County, Tennessee’s Goin community.

Other Revolutionary War veterans are buried in our area as well. Each has a story and a role in securing the freedoms that we Americans enjoy. Let’s take a moment and remember these first veterans.

Thank you,

Nicka Sharp Wheat