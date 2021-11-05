CCSO adds to its K-9 roster

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office has added another member to its roster with the ‘hiring’ of Buford, who will be performing his K-9 Unit duties with his handler, Officer Jake Engle.

Buford may look kind of small right now, but he is expected to grow into the kind of team player that will catch his share and more of the bad guys.

Buford was donated in September to the CCSO K-9 Division by Kaden Lovin. The K-9 is currently in his second week of training.

The CCSO wants to send a big thank you to Abby and Olivia Leonard for assisting in the transfer.

“We are excited to see what this K-9 team has in store for our county,” said a Claiborne Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.