Honoring the voice of our local veterans

Through rain or shine, sickness and health, the late Janice Derreberry moved mountains each Nov. 11 to insure that our county veterans were given their do. Death may have silenced the dulcet refrains of “The Star Spangled Banner” and “God Bless the USA” – her go-to songs for the annual occasion – but, those who knew her are fond to say she is now performing those and many other favorites in Heaven.

Her church family benefited for many years via her talents at the keyboard. Her singing prowess was in great demand for special occasions. The highlight of her musical career was being asked to perform at the 1995 inauguration of Tennessee Governor Don Sundquist.

Our county veterans have lost a great supporter. Janice spearheaded the Memorial and Veteran’s Day ceremonies, held each year at the Rome Cardwell Memorial Park in Tazewell, because she did not want those who willingly went into battle for country to be cast aside and forgotten. She did whatever it took to make it happen.

Veterans’ Day is Nov. 11. Take a moment on Thursday to thank a veteran for their service.

Take another moment to remember Janice Derreberry, the voice of our local veterans.