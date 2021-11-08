Area Happenings: Christmas Festival/Lighted Tractor Parade this weekend

Housing Material Surplus is asking the public for donations of any size coats and jackets to be given away during its coat drive. The donations will be washed and hung on a rack outside the business for anyone who needs one. Donations can be dropped off at either location: 3227 U.S. 25E in Tazewell or at 3640 Hwy 25E in Bean Station.

NOW-MAY 15

Debris burn permits are required continues, running through May 15 for leaf and brush piles. You may find permits at no charge via MyTN mobile app or online at: www.burnsafetn.org. Online permits can be obtained daily from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. central time. For larger, broadcast burning like forestry, agricultural and land clearing, call the Division of Forestry at: 877-350-2876 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If you live inside a city limits, call the municipality for additional restrictions prior to burning. Log onto: www.tn.gov/environment/program-areas/apc-air-pollution for a list of those materials barred from burning. Go to: www.BurnSafeTN.org for additional tips to safely burn.

NOW -Dec. 17

‘Eating Smart and Moving More’ workshop series at the Claiborne County Library. Learn how to cook, save money, plan well, keep your food safe and be active. Workshops to be held on Nov. 5, Nov. 12, Nov. 19, Dec. 3, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. For more info, call the Library at: 423-626-5414.

NOV. 12

The Claiborne County Economic & Community Development Board/Industrial Board will be holding its regular monthly meeting on Nov. 12 at noon at the Pizza Inn in Tazewell.

NOV. 13

A Claiborne County Christmas Festival, Lighted Tractor Parade & Motorcycle Show will be held on Nov. 13, from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Main St. in Tazewell. The Festival and Motorcycle Show will run from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with the Lighted Tractor Parade beginning at 5:15 p.m. The annual Courthouse Tree Lighting will begin at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 11 is the deadline for all parade participants to register. You may fill out an application at the Claiborne Chamber Office. Parade Grand Marshals will include the oldest active farmers inside the county. The Motorcycle Show is in memory of Barry “Bear” Davis. For more info, call 423-626-4149

will be held on Nov. 13, from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Main St. in Tazewell. The Festival and Motorcycle Show will run from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with the Lighted Tractor Parade beginning at 5:15 p.m. The annual Courthouse Tree Lighting will begin at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 11 is the deadline for all parade participants to register. You may fill out an application at the Claiborne Chamber Office. Parade Grand Marshals will include the oldest active farmers inside the county. The Motorcycle Show is in memory of Barry “Bear” Davis. For more info, call 423-626-4149 Claiborne County Historical & Genealogical Society will hold its regular monthly meeting on Nov. 13, beginning at 3:30 p.m. The 2022 budget will be included on the agenda. The Society is located across from the Claiborne County Public Library at the corner of Hickory and Old Knoxville Roads. For more info, call 423-526-5737.

NOV. 17

WSCC invites the community to its Didge Evolution on Nov. 17 with a performance beginning at 2 p.m. and a workshop following at 3:15 p.m. on the Claiborne County campus. Native Australians first used the instrument 1,500 years ago. This event will have plenty of room for social distancing but the workshop will be limited to the first 60 people. Both the concert and workshop are free. For more info, email Eileen.Bowers@ws.edu.

NOV. 20

Sunrise Missionary Baptist Church of New Tazewell will hold an appreciation breakfast on Nov. 20 beginning at 9 a.m. for all those who helped during the construction process of the new church. Please RSVP by Nov. 12 if you plan to attend. Contact: Cynthia Logan 865-585-3010.

DEC. 3-4

Art & Soul Paintings will hold its Open House & Ribbon Cutting for the Painting with Art & Soul Art Center on Dec. 3, beginning at 10 a.m. at 607 Oak Ave., Suite A, in New Tazewell. A Painting Party for Youth will be held on Dec 4, from 10 a.m. to noon. For more info, call: 865-278-7998 or log onto: www.paintingwithartandsoul.com.

DEC. 4

Book Signing at the Claiborne County Public Library for the latest release by local author John Dan Beeler will be held on Dec. 4 from noon to 2 p.m. Beeler will have copies of his book “Stepping Through the Door: Memories of Appalachia and My Life” for sale at the event.

for the latest release by local author John Dan Beeler will be held on Dec. 4 from noon to 2 p.m. Beeler will have copies of his book “Stepping Through the Door: Memories of Appalachia and My Life” for sale at the event. The City of Harrogate Planning & Zoning Committee meeting time has changed. The meetings will now begin at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month instead of 6:30 p.m.

meeting time has changed. The meetings will now begin at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month instead of 6:30 p.m. The Claiborne County Historical & Genealogical Society is changing its open hours. Nov. 3 will be the last day the Society will be open to the public on Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for research and inquiries. From Nov. 13 through Dec. 18, the Society will be open to the public each Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing is requested if visitors cannot remain 3’ to 6’ apart from one another. The society is located at the intersection of Hickory and Old Knoxville Roads, across from the Library. For more info, call the office at: 423-526-5737. Email your research questions to: cchgs_info@yahoo.com. CCHGS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the history of Claiborne County. Please mail your tax deductible contributions or annual membership dues to: CCHGS; PO Box 32, Tazewell, TN 37879.

is changing its open hours. Nov. 3 will be the last day the Society will be open to the public on Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for research and inquiries. From Nov. 13 through Dec. 18, the Society will be open to the public each Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing is requested if visitors cannot remain 3’ to 6’ apart from one another. The society is located at the intersection of Hickory and Old Knoxville Roads, across from the Library. For more info, call the office at: 423-526-5737. Email your research questions to: cchgs_info@yahoo.com. CCHGS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the history of Claiborne County. Please mail your tax deductible contributions or annual membership dues to: CCHGS; PO Box 32, Tazewell, TN 37879. The Claiborne County Hunger Ministry is open at its new location of 1199 Cedar Fork Road in Tazewell. Food distribution occurs each Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

is open at its new location of 1199 Cedar Fork Road in Tazewell. Food distribution occurs each Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The East TN Human Resource Agency (ETHRA ) is accepting applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for residents of Claiborne County. Applications can be mailed or taken by appointment at the ETHRA Office in Tazewell. To schedule an appointment, call 423-973-3669. To have an application mailed, call 865-691-2551. PLEASE NOTE: if you have received assistance since Oct. 1, 2020, you cannot apply again at this time. Sponsoring this program is the TN Housing Development Agency (THDA).

) is accepting applications for the (LIHEAP) for residents of Claiborne County. Applications can be mailed or taken by appointment at the ETHRA Office in Tazewell. To schedule an appointment, call 423-973-3669. To have an application mailed, call 865-691-2551. PLEASE NOTE: if you have received assistance since Oct. 1, 2020, you cannot apply again at this time. Sponsoring this program is the TN Housing Development Agency (THDA). Seeking those homebound elderly and/or dependent adults wanting to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccination: Tennessee is contracting with home health agencies to identify those who qualify and to provide this service. If you are truly homebound and have not yet received or are not yet scheduled to receive the vaccination, you are eligible to be put on the list to receive it at home. To be added to the list, contact Becky Pierce at: 865-705-9675 or email her at: bpierce@ethra.org. For more info about the vaccine or how to obtain it, call: 866-836-6648.

Tennessee is contracting with home health agencies to identify those who qualify and to provide this service. If you are truly homebound and have not yet received or are not yet scheduled to receive the vaccination, you are eligible to be put on the list to receive it at home. To be added to the list, contact Becky Pierce at: 865-705-9675 or email her at: bpierce@ethra.org. For more info about the vaccine or how to obtain it, call: 866-836-6648. Stand in the Gap Coalition has changed the day for its START (Support Transition and Recovery Training) group meetings. These weekly meetings will now be held each Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. with refreshments served at 6 p.m. Location: 325 Straight Creek Rd. in New Tazewell, inside the old Powell Valley Electric office. Pastor James Shoffner officiates these meetings.

The Shepherd’s Closet is now open each Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m. The nonprofit is located behind Thompson’s Chapel at 1015 Old Hwy. 33 near DeRoyal. For more info, call Diane at: 423-626-3913.

G.L.O.S.S. (Girls Loving Ourselves Seriously Sober) is helping those with addictions to find their way back to sobriety. The organization offers those without rides to probation appointments, court, rehabilitation and other destinations a way to get there. There are on-site recovery coaches and one-on-one counseling. The organization is currently accepting donations of money and items like clothing, hygiene products and food to help the homeless, whose population includes many recovering addicts. For more info, call Kelly at: 423-489-2689.

is helping those with addictions to find their way back to sobriety. The organization offers those without rides to probation appointments, court, rehabilitation and other destinations a way to get there. There are on-site recovery coaches and one-on-one counseling. The organization is currently accepting donations of money and items like clothing, hygiene products and food to help the homeless, whose population includes many recovering addicts. For more info, call Kelly at: 423-489-2689. Live Free Recovery Program at the Hill Church is a state-certified program that collaborates with organizations like Metro Drug and the TN Dept. of Health & Substance Abuse. Program participants meet each Tuesday at 6 p.m. with a different speaker each evening. Weekly recognition of recovery milestones are discussed prior to the participants splitting into small groups depending on individual needs. Groups include such diverse subjects as substance abuse, self-care, anger control and ‘Adulting 101’. For more info, call Pastor Kyle Prichard at: 423-526-5655. The Hill Church is located at 1216 Cedar Fork Road in Tazewell. The website is:

www.loc8nearme.com/tennessee/tazewell/the-hill-claiborne/6148721.