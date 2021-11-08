Elouise Bloodworth Hurst peacefully passed away surrounded by her children and dear friend Lisa Bennett on November 3, 2021. Born in Lecompte, Louisiana on July 3, 1943 to the late Joseph and Jewel Bloodworth. Elouise was the oldest of two children. Her father being an officer in the U.S. Army, Elouise was raised all over the United States and in Germany, where she graduated high school in Stuttgart. In 1958 while in Germany, she met and fell in love with Stewart O. Hurst and they married on June 17, 1961. They would spend the next almost 60 years together and have three children. After Stewart retired from the U.S. Army in Ft. Polk, Louisiana the family moved to Grand Junction, Colorado and then to Marble, Colorado where they raised their family. In addition to raising three young children, she worked various jobs in Marble, Redstone and Aspen. She became very involved in advocating for and raising the money to establish a volunteer firehouse and search and rescue team in Marble. She became a volunteer emergency medical technician in Marble and continued working in the EMS field until her retirement. Elouise was a force to be reckoned with. Extremely devoted to her husband and children. She would open her home to anyone in need, gave freely, and always had a pot of coffee on. She was known for her gumbo wherever she lived. She always made holidays special, decorating the house, cooking huge meals, and baking cookies. She was constantly remodeling a home, planting flowers, canning vegetables, and making jam and jellies – we have a pantry full! No one ever went hungry – if they did it was their own fault! Left to cherish her memory are sons Joseph (Carla) Hurst and Andrew (Michele) Hurst, daughter Elouise (Kathryn) Hurst, grandsons Jackson and Mitchell, seven step-grandchildren, 10 step-great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and countless cherished and dear friends all over the United States. Elouise was preceded in death by her devoted husband Stewart Hurst, parents Joseph Bloodworth and Jewel Miller, and brother Joseph Bloodworth. A memorial service will be held at Coffey Funeral Home in New Tazewell, Tennessee on November 6, 2021 followed by internment at Oak Grove Cemetery in Harrogate, Tennessee. In lieu of the flowers, the Hurst Family requests donations be made to the Oak Grove Cemetery Fund (684 Fultz Ridge Rd Harrogate, TN 37752), in memory of Elouise Hurst. Officiating: Father Sam Strum

Graveside: Rev. Lawrence Fultz

Eulogy: Joseph Hurst

Pallbearers: Joseph Hurst, Stewart Andrew Hurst, Elouise Hurst, Michelle Bloodworth, Aaron Bailey, and Jeremey Jones