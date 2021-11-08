Tilmon Brooks Jr., 68

Tilmon Brooks Jr. age 68 of Tazewell, TN was called to his heavenly home on Sunday October 31, 2021 at the Claiborne Medical Center. He was welcomed to Tilmon and Annie (Ayles) Brooks on December 28th, 1952. He was saved at an early age. His parents proceeded him in death with sisters and brothers- in-law Cecil and Mattie Venable, Bruce and Margaret Brooks, Marvin Goodin, Doug Harbin, AJ Lay, Don Brooks; and nephew Jerry Venable.

Those left to mourn his passing are his wife Kay (Abner) Brooks, step daughter Misty Morris, grandson Jackson Morris. Sisters Lucille Lay, Marjorie Brooks, Mabel Goodin, and Jean Harbin; Nephews Milton and Larry Bailey, Johnny Venable, David Goodin, and Rich and Randy Brooks. Nieces Judy Schweitzer, Sharon Taylor, Joyce Hatcher, Donna Lewis, and Mary Ann Cupp. He is also survived by many great nieces, nephews, family and friends who will mourn his passing. The family will receive friends Wednesday November 3rd, 2021 at Coffey Funeral Home from 5 to 7pm. Funeral service will be Thursday November 4th, 2021 at 11am in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Irish Memorial Garden in Tazewell. Reverend Luther Collett will conduct the service. Pallbearers are Milton and Larry Bailey, Rich and Randy Brooks, Marvin Taylor, and Jeff Noe.

Family request that mask be worn.

Coffey Funeral Home in New Tazewell in Charge of the services.