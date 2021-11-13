Veterans honored during program at Rome Cardwell Memorial Park

Officials mingled with the public on Nov. 13 to honor our Claiborne County veterans during a ceremony held at the Rome Cardwell Memorial Park in Tazewell. U.S. Army Col. John D. McAfee and Gary Hansard, the new Claiborne Veterans’ Service officer, were the keynote speakers.

Area high schools celebrated Veterans’ Day on Thursday, Nov. 11 with special programs.

County Mayor Joe Brooks, who opened and closed the ceremony on Saturday, held an impromptu ceremony on the steps of the Claiborne County Courthouse on Nov. 11 during the early morning hours.