Putting a smile on ‘A Blue Line Christmas for Kids’

The holidays just wouldn’t be the same without the men and women in blue setting down their weapons and picking up the spirits of area children who are facing a less than joyous season.

A Blue Line Christmas for Kids, also known as Shop with a Cop, is gearing up for its annual event that stamps a positive experience on the minds and hearts of kids whose families find themselves financially struggling.

The event, slated for Dec. 18, takes a lot of preparation and assistance to make sure every child has their wish list fulfilled. The organizers are asking the public to help with donations to fund a child. The number of children who are able to participate depends on the amount of donations received.

Parents may pick up a registration form at the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office during normal business hours. The application/release must be returned to the CCSO no later than Dec. 3.

Due to COVID-19, officers cannot physically shop with the children. Instead, they will shop for the kids using the information from the registration forms. The items will be ready for pick-up on Dec. 18, beginning at noon at the Claiborne Justice Center parking lot.

To qualify, the child must be available on the event date, parent and child must prove Claiborne County residency and cannot be registered with another gift program like the Angel Tree.

Filling out and returning the form does not guarantee selection for participation in the program.

Donations may be dropped off at the CCSO or mailed to the Claiborne Justice Center at 415 Straight Creek Rd.; Tazewell, TN 37879. Or, mail your donation to Hearthside Bank; 520 5th Ave.; New Tazewell, TN. 37825. Make checks payable to A Blue Line Christmas for Kids.

For more information, contact Tim Shrout or Tabitha Arnwine at 423-626-3385.