Walter L. Whitaker, 86

Walter L. Whitaker of Cumberland Gap, TN passed away at home November 14, 2021 at the age of 86. Walter was born in Arthur, TN. He was the seventh son of the late Fred and Leta Gulley Whitaker.

In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by Sisters Virgie Fultz and Helen Whitaker. Brothers Hubert Whitaker, Elmer Whitaker, Arnold Whitaker, Donald Whitaker and Albert Whitaker. Son-in-Law Victor “Butch” Rucker.

Walter was survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Vernie Norton Whitaker; three daughters: Joyce Rucker, Dorothy Miracle (Jerry), and Shirley Holland (Anthony); grandchildren: Leeanne Wyrick and Connor Holland; great grandchild, Heather Johnson; great great grandchildren: Dempsey Connor Holland and Vivianne Poppy Holland; sister, Jean Evans; brothers: John Whitaker and Troy Whitaker (Bonnie) and a host of family and friends.

Walter managed the Farm of K. D. Taylor for 20 years. He also worked and retired in 2010 from the Tennessee Department of Transportation. Walter loved working the land. He grew and harvested many gardens. Sharing the vegetables he grew with family, neighbors and friends brought him joy. Sitting under the shade tree at his home was a simple pleasure for Walter. He would have a story and shared laughter with those who might visit. The family dog, Hooter, enjoyed the shade tree too and many truck rides with Walter.

Whether you knew Walter by his Name or by Dad, Poppy, Uncle Walter, Bunny, Mr. Whitaker or some other name, you were blessed to have known and spent some precious time with him. Walter will be missed. Cherish the sweet memories.

Graveside service will 1 p.m., Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Harrogate Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, the family request a donation in Memory of Walter to the New Beginning Baptist Church, P.O. Box 188, Arthur, TN 37707

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Family of Walter L. Whitaker and is entrusted with all arrangements.

Candle Lighting and Guestbook is available at www.shumatefuneralhome.com