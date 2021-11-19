Mrs. Connie Brooks, 75

Mrs. Connie Brooks, age 75, of Harrogate, TN was born January 28, 1946 and passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Tri-State Health and Rehab in Harrogate, TN. She was a member of Greer’s Chapel Baptist Church. Connie began working in Michigan as a beautician then later she was employed by La-Z-Boy Furniture. Later, Connie returned home to Tennessee and began her long career as a nurse at Pineville where she delivered many babies. A note from Connie’s family- To every life that mom touched through the years, live life as she would to the fullest, remember her smiling face, keep telling the Connie stories, and her love of life legacy will live forever.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Saul and Mary Redmond; husband, Clarence Elmer Brooks; sisters, Patsy Bolton and husband Jimmy, Maxine West; brother, Wendel Redmond, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Sam and Blanche Earl, Dee and Etta Goins, Willard Brooks. She is survived by her children, Kristie Busic and husband Tom, Brian Brooks and wife Melissa; grandchildren, Melanie Busic, Jessie York and husband Austin; sister, Mickey Redmond. Shew is also survived by several nieces, nephews and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Family and friends will meet 1PM Sunday, November 21, 2021 at the Poplar Grove Cemetery for 1:30PM graveside services with Rev. David Bolton officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donation be made to the Bell County Rescue Squad. You may make a donation at www.bellcountyrescuesquad.com or by mailing the donation to P.O. Box 873, Middlesboro, KY 40965

The Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel is honored to be serving the Brooks Family.