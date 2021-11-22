J. Frank White teams face Powell Valley

The J. Frank White Middle School Knights hosted the Powell Valley Indians last week. Both girls’ teams started slow with neither team scoring in the first quarter. The Indians put 6 points on the board in the second quarter, but the Lady Knights answered in the third with Renee Gilley and Gracie Blaze each making baskets. The Indians prevailed with Zoey Nelson and Meagan Weaver leading the scoring for the Indians with 4 points each. Powell Valley coach Amber Cadle had this to say about the game.

“This was the third game in a row this week. We played tired and saw some things we need to work on to be ready for the tournament. It was a lot of fun playing against my old assistant basketball coach, and his girls played hard and aggressive against us. There was a lot of good sportsmanship and we hope to play against each other again soon.”

Kolton Goins scored 28 points, leading the Powell Valley boys to a 59-26 victory over the Knights. Braydon Boyd added 13 points for the Indians. The Academy was led by Weston Ball who scored 13 points, and Cutchin Wynn who scored 10. Indians’ coach Mason Goad had this to say about the game.

“I thought our boys ultimately played a great game. We started out slow, but I must give credit where credit is due. JFWA did an excellent job on pushing the tempo and disrupting the fast break early on in the game. We were fortunate to secure the lead by half and continue to maintain. I am excited for tournament time for our boys as it seems that they are only getting better with time. All of our losses this season have been within 10 points or less and I believe whole heartedly that we can make some noise in our county and district if we show up and play to our potential.”