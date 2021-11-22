Knoxville Symphony Orchestra to bring holiday spirit to East Tennessee communities

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra kicks off the holiday season this December in Harrogate, Dandridge and Athens with three festive holiday community concerts in East Tennessee.

KSO Resident Conductor James Fellenbaum will lead the Knoxville Symphony Chamber Orchestra at the Harrogate and Dandridge concerts, featuring a variety of classical Christmas selections, including Mozart’s “Sleigh Ride,” selections from Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” and Corelli’s “Christmas Concerto.” The symphony’s Principal String Quartet and Principal Woodwind Quintet will perform festive selections at the Athens concert.

“After being away last year due to the pandemic, it’s exciting to travel once again with the wonderful musicians of the KSO to our friends in Harrogate, Dandridge and Athens to celebrate the holidays with joyful music-making!” Fellenbaum said.

Harrogate

B. Frank “Tex” Turner Arena at Lincoln Memorial University

Thursday, Dec. 2, 7 p.m.

Free to the public; no tickets required