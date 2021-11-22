Opha Lee Cretie Stansberry, 88

Opha Lee Cretie Stansberry age 88 of Sharps Chapel, TN was born December 17, 1932, and passed away Saturday November 20, 2021 at the Claiborne Medical Center. She was a member of Little Barren Missionary Baptist Church. She retired as the Director of Office on Aging of Union County. She is preceded in death by her father, Ballard Keck, Mother, Laura Carey Keck, brothers: Clay and Sherman Keck. Loving husband: Robert Joseph Stansberry, Grandson: Robert Stansberry and son-in-law: Warren Monroe. She is survived by her sons: Robert D. and Kay Stansberry, Eugene and Debbie Stansberry, Daughter: Cindy Monroe, Grandsons: Tony, Tracy and Billy Stansberry, Granddaughters: Amanda West, Kaysie Haaga, Carrie Rimmer, and Candice Monroe, A very special friend Elizabeth “Sis” Walker. Opha was blessed to be a great grandmother of 19 great grandchildren. And a host of many other relative and friends. The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 23, 2021, from 5PM till 7PM at the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7PM in the Claiborne-Overholt funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Larry Beeler officiating. Music will be provided by Brenda Cupp, Betty Walker and Mark Day. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday November 24, 2021 at 10AM in the Edwards Cemetery. Pallbearers: Tracy Stansberry, Bill Stansberry, Tony Stansberry, Candice Monroe, Gary Stansberry, Zack Walker, Jeffery Walker, Parker Monroe Crider, and Randy Keck. Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Stansberry Family.