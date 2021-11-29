Public Records Nov. 29, 2021

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to The Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

• Edward Ray Robertson – rape, incest

• Mark Alan Brewer – aggravated assault, aggravated criminal trespassing, theft over $1,000, reckless driving, felony evading arrest, driving on a revoked license

• Sherry Yvonne McCartt – aggravated assault

• Elizabeth Noel Chumley – domestic assault

• Jacob Aaron Goins – possession of a prohibited weapon, violations of probation for possession of methamphetamine and theft under $1,000

• Dakota Lance Sweat – vandalism up to $60,000, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, capias/bench warrant for evading arrest

• Richard Lee Morris – criminal trespassing

• Jamie Lee Sexton – criminal simulation, theft of property under $1,000, capias/bench warrant for theft of property under $60,000

• Charles DeWayne Robertson – possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of rules of the road (impeding the flow of traffic)

• Christopher Charrod Bougard – possession of methamphetamine

• Robert W. Davis Jr. – possession/casual exchange of methamphetamine

• Justin B. Martin – possession of a controlled substance, driving on a suspended license, violations of probation for possession of suboxone, and driving on a suspended license

• Chelsey Helen Scearce – driving on a revoked license

New Tazewell Police Dept.

• Lindsey Raye Epperson – possession of methamphetamine, violations of probation for criminal impersonation, driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license, failure to appear for criminal impersonation, theft of merchandise under $1,000, driving under the influence, and driving on a revoked license

Tazewell Police Dept.

• Savonah Washburn – conspiracy to possess/sell marijuana, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia

• Trevor Allen Dozier – possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, three counts possession of drug paraphernalia, one count violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

• Morganne Faye Truesdale – possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

• Sarah Moore – possession of a schedule II and a schedule III controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia

• Ashley Perkins – possession of a schedule II and a schedule III controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia

• Todd Alan Cheek – possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for violation of the seat belt law

• Brandon Timothy Wade – speeding 65/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• John William Bright – speeding 61/45, following a motor vehicle too closely

• Kristy Sheffel Deep – speeding 74/45

• David Kilday – speeding 72/45

• Christopher Robi Michael Smith – speeding 69/45

• Deborah Feagan Waits – speeding 67/45

• Harpreet Singh Lidhar – speeding 67/45

• Matthew L. Webb – speeding 66/45

• Angela Rena Evans – speeding 66/45

• Cassandra Marie Jones – speeding 66/45

• Eli Preston Brooks – speeding 66/45

• Alex Louise Garcia – speeding 65/45

• Lourdes Gonzalez – speeding 65/45

• Michael Alan Harris – speeding 65/45

• Dock Douglas Treece – speeding 64/45

• Andrew James Crawford – 62/45

• Nathanial Blake Partin – speeding 61/45

• Dean Scott Rose – speeding 56/45

• Larry M. Messer – speeding 56/45

• Austin S. Turner – violations of the seat belt and traffic control device laws

• Takashi Bessho – violation of the traffic control device law

• Linda Gilbert – violation of the traffic control device law

• Alexis Marie Hatfield – violation of the hands-free/cell phone law

Tennessee Hwy. Patrol

• Charles Edward Lakins – reckless endangerment, reckless driving, evading arrest, speeding, possession of a scheduled drug, failure to maintain traffic lane, violation of the light law (failure to use turn signal device), violations of the seat belt, registration (expired, improper display of tag) and financial responsibility laws

• Roger Caudill Jr. – driving under the influence, violations of the implied consent, seat belt, registration, and financial responsibility laws