County jewel turns 100 years old

Mildred Cosby Rowland is looking toward her 100th birthday on Dec. 9. Those she assisted during her 30 year career at the Department of Human Services in Tazewell are appreciative of the kindness shown and the vast knowledge used during one of the most stressful times of life.

Among her many accomplishments is her solid Christian faith expressed during services as a Charter member of the Fairview Baptist Church in Tazewell.

Those who would like to wish Mildred a happy 100th may do so by sending a card to Mildred Rowland; c/o Elm Croft Senior Living; 7521 Andersonville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37938.

We at the Claiborne Progress join those in wishing Mildred many blessings and a Very Happy Birthday!