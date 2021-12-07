Elizabeth Gladys Gillespie Estep of Tazewell, TN passed away on December 5, 2021 at her home. She was born on December 6, 1925 in Parrottsville, TN, where she grew up on a dairy farm and attended Parrottsville United Methodist Church. She was a long time member of the New Tazewell United Methodist Church where she played the organ for over 50 years.

She graduated from Parrottsville High School and graduated from Greensboro College in Greensboro, North Carolina. She was a music teacher in Morristown, TN, North Carolina and 25 years in Claiborne County Schools.

Preceded in death by her husband, James D. Estep, Jr.; parents Gay and Edith Gillespie; brother, Morris Gillespie; brother-in-law, Manley Walling; sisters in law, Dorothy Clawson and Ann Estep.

She is survived by her children, James D. Estep, III and wife, Yvonne J. Estep, Ellen Estep Merritt and husband, Bob Merritt; Robert M. Estep and wife, Theresa A. Estep; grandchildren, James D. Estep, IV and wife, Whitney D. Estep; William J. Estep; Mark R. Estep and fiancé, Sarah E. Johnson; Amy E. Hill and husband, Brandon Hill; and Paul M. Estep; great grandchildren, Izabelva D. Estep, Zayvalee J. Estep and James D. Estep, V; sisters, Ann D. Walling and Mary G. Bratton; sister in law, Geraldine Gillespie; and brother in law, John F. Clawson; and several nephews and nieces.

The family appreciates the special caregivers, Mary Lou Mullins, Jennifer Trent, Rachel Seals, Barbara Cowan, Martha Ellison and Mary Wilson.

A visitation of friends will be held at the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home in New Tazwell, TN on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with funeral services to follow. The funeral services will be conducted by Rev. James D. Estep, IV. Special music will be provided by great granddaughter, Zayvalee J. Estep, granddaughter Dr. Amy Estep Hill and special friend Cindy DeBusk. Pallbearers will be James D. Estep, IV, William J. Estep, Mark R. Estep, Paul M. Estep, James R. Clawson, John E. Clawson and Barry Poole.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Tazewell United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Harrogate (Meador) Cemetery in Harrogate, Tennessee on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ~Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Estep family~