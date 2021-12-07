Mrs. Teresa Lynn Brooks, 65

Mrs. Teresa Lynn Brooks age 65 of Tazewell, TN was born January 14, 1956 and went to be with the Lord on December 6, 2021 at the Tri-State Manor in Harrogate. Teresa Passed peacefully with her son by her side. She was a member of the Pump Springs Baptist Church.

She retired from First Century Bank after 26 years of service where she enjoyed seeing her customers. Teresa was a very generous and quite lady, she will be missed by her loving family and friends

She was preceded in death by her parents:

Doc and Ada Davis

Sister: Janice Grigsby

She is survived by her:

Son: Justin Brooks

Sisters: Virginia Cole and Husband Buster, Carol Bailey and husband J.M. and Joan Campbell and husband Steve

Several nieces and nephews whom she loved as her own and many other friends and relatives.

The family will receive friends Thursday December 9, 2021, from 5PM till 7PM at the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel funeral services will follow at 7PM with the Rev. Todd Peoples officiating. Music will be provided by Daniel Hill.

Pallbearers: Nephews

Graveside services will be conducted Friday December 10, at 11AM in the Bailey Cemetery in Tazewell, TN

~Claiborne-Overholt Funeral home is honored to serve the Brooks family~