Ruby Parker Mansfield, 84

Ruby Parker Mansfield, age 84, of Tazewell, Tennessee passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021. Ruby was born November 28, 1937. Ruby lived most of her life in Lafayette IN, where she raised her family. Her sister Evelyn also lived there with her family and they were best of friends. She was a very Godly and loving woman. She worked many years as a waitress with her sister Evelyn. Her family loved to be around her and she was always the life of the party, she loved to get people to laugh and have fun. Ruby is preceded in death by her parents Andy and Leona ‘Riddle’ Parker

Father of her child Earl Davis

Husband Gene Mansfield

Sisters: Betty ‘Ruth’ Coffey

Ether Roden & Husband Guy

Evelyn Johnson & husband Bill

Infant sister Opal

Brothers: Edward ‘Buck’ Parker & wife Pauline

Mack Parker & Eva

Fred Parker

Denny Parker

Sister-In-Law: Connie Parker

Brother-In-Laws: Clyde Cooper

Walter Preston

She is survived by her son Rick Davis & wife Lisa

Grandchildren: Travis Davis & wife Alisa

Kirt Davis & Marliss

Drew Davis & Myia

Brittany Jenkins & Matt

Shawn Davis & Leah

Eleven Great Grandchildren

Sisters and brothers: Irene Cooper Preston

MacArthur Parker & wife Debbie

Tommy Parker

As well as a host of nieces, nephews, other loving relatives, and friends. There will be a receiving of friends Sunday, December 12th from 5 until 6 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will follow at 6 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be at a later date in the Tippecanoe Memory Garden in West Lafayette, IN.