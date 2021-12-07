Ruby Parker Mansfield, 84
Published 9:13 am Tuesday, December 7, 2021
|Ruby Parker Mansfield, age 84, of Tazewell, Tennessee passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021. Ruby was born November 28, 1937. Ruby lived most of her life in Lafayette IN, where she raised her family. Her sister Evelyn also lived there with her family and they were best of friends. She was a very Godly and loving woman. She worked many years as a waitress with her sister Evelyn. Her family loved to be around her and she was always the life of the party, she loved to get people to laugh and have fun.
Ruby is preceded in death by her parents Andy and Leona ‘Riddle’ Parker
There will be a receiving of friends Sunday, December 12th from 5 until 6 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will follow at 6 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be at a later date in the Tippecanoe Memory Garden in West Lafayette, IN.