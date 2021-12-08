Mrs. Brenda Kay Cosby, 70

Mrs. Brenda Kay Cosby, age 70, of Tazewell, TN was born April 9, 1951 and passed away December 6, 2021. She was saved at an early age at Peoples Missionary Baptist Church in Springfield, OH. Brenda loved the Lord and was very compassionate about caring for people as she worked for many years at Claiborne Hospital and CMI where she took excellent care of her patients. She was preceded in death by her parents, Layford and Beulah Gulley; brother, Lynn Gulley. She is survived by her loving husband; Mark Cosby, children; Ronald Mark Cosby and wife Teresa, Krista Tatman and husband George, Jennifer Carroll and husband Terry; grandchildren, Emilee Carroll, Staci Barnett and husband Daniel, Ashley Kilgore and husband Ryan; great granddaughter, Alexis Barnett; brothers, Lavon Gulley and wife Donna, Larry Gulley; sister, Joann Long; special friend, Lisa Crawford. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and a host of other loving relatives and friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and nurses of Smoky Mountain Hospice and Chaplin Leland Guin of all of their loving care. The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 8, 2021 from 5PM until 7PM with funeral services to follow at 7PM in the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel with Chaplin Leland Guin officiating, obituary reading by Rick Keck. Music will be provided by The Cosby Singers. Graveside services will be conducted Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 11AM in the Cosby-Poplar Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers: George Tatman, Michael Coffey, Lavon Gulley, Bobby Long, Daniel Barnett and Terry Carroll. Honorary Pallbearers: Ryan Kilgore and Jimmy Lambert. The Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel is honored to be serving the Cosby Family.