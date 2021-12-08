Springdale tops Soldiers Memorial

Soldiers Memorial Middle School hosted the Springdale Owls on Thursday. Jacey Ferguson led the Lady Owls in scoring with 13 points, followed by Avalynn Cook who contributed 11, giving Springdale a 41-27 win. Emma Ferguson and Carlie Laprade were the SMMS high scorers, with 10 and 8 points each.

The Owens led the Springdale boys to a 42-25 victory with Owen Stone and Owen Medlin each scoring 10 points. SMMS was led by Aden Roark who scored 10 points.

SMMS’ girls coach Stacy McMichael said “I’m very proud of my JV team and how they played. Our varsity team is young, but learning.”