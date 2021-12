James David Edwards, 64

James David Edwards-age 64 of Sharps Chapel, born January 11, 1957 passed away Friday, December 17, 2021 at Claiborne Medical Center. He retired from Chrysler Corporation in Kokomo, Indiana. He was a very loving husband and father. He loved everyone he met and never met a stranger. David was saved at Lily Grove Baptist Church at a very early age. Preceded in death by parents, J. R. and Nadine (Johnson) Edwards; brother, Douglas Alvin Edwards; sister-in-law, Sharon Moyers Edwards; aunt, Jo Ann (Edwards) Bailey; grandparents, Roy and Ruth (Shoffner) Edwards; Ed and Ocie Johnson.

Survivors: wife, Mary Lee (Cole) Edwards; son, Joel David Edwards; special cousins, Tom and Billie Edwards.

The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Monday, December 20, 2021 with the funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. Monday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Greg Sharp, Rev. Tim Sharp officiating with music by Richard Collins and Family. Graveside service and interment 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Shoffner Cemetery, Sharps Chapel. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Pallbearers: Tom Edwards, Mitchell Edwards, Thomas Neely, Jason Edwards, Tim Chittum, Ronnie Beason. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.