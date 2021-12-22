Shining a blue light on Christmas

The 4th annual A Blue Line Christmas for Kids went off without a hitch on Dec. 18 as 88 children from 40 families were gifted a little brighter holiday season courtesy of our men and women in blue. The event drew a great response from area businesses and communities making the occasion a successful one.

Santa and The Grinch are shown spending a moment with one of the tiniest kids.

“First of all, we want to thank our community for all their support. Without each and every one of you, this would not be possible. Each year, the need has been greater than the last. We are so blessed to have been able to put a little cheer in the hearts of the children and to help make the load a little lighter for the families this year. A special thank you goes to Fred and Tammy England and everyone that spent their Saturday to help make this event happen. We couldn’t do it without you,” said a spokesperson for the Claiborne Sheriff’s Office.