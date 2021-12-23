Sandra Ogan Johnson, 52, of Tazewell, was born October 15, 1969. She passed away at her home December 17, 2021. Sandra was saved at a young age and was a member of Little Sycamore Baptist Church. Gam Gam loved her children and grandchildren.

Sandra is preceded in death by her grandparents Lon and Minnie Brooks, George Henry Ogan, and Cloda Bailey. Father Ben. W. Ogan. Mother-in-law Carolyn Johnson.

She is survived by her husband Randy Johnson. Sons Justin (Mary Beth) Johnson and Matthew (Kelsey) Johnson. Daughter Tabitha (Brandon) Johnson. Grandchildren Aubrey, Troy, Addison, Barrett, and infant Hattie Mae. Mother Ann Brooks Ogan. Brothers Benny Ogan, Scott Ogan, and Brian Ogan of Tazewell. Sister Lisa Ogan of Tazewell . Aunt Susan Gail Essary. Father-in-law Danny Johnson. Sister-in-law Sue (Tim) Keck. Brother-in-law Danny Johnson. Several Nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family will receive friends Monday December 20th from 6 until 8 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Tuesday December 21st at 11 AM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service will follow in the Campbell Cemetery.

Minister: Rev. Preston Smith

Singer: Diane Lay

Pallbearers: Justin Johnson, Matthew Johnson, Benny Ogan, Brian Ogan, Brandon Chittum, and Danny Johnson Jr.