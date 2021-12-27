THP to hold sobriety checks Saturday

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be working a section of Hwy. 63 near the Claiborne/Campbell County line on New Year’s Eve. Patrolmen will be stopping traffic in that area as part of a sobriety safety checkpoint.

Troopers will evaluate each driver for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, concentrating on those who are exhibiting those signs while further evaluating drivers for other infractions.

The THP says these types of sobriety checkpoints are highly visible and effective tools against those who drink or drug and drive.

Impaired driving kills more than 16,000 individuals each year, injuring some 305,000 additional people.