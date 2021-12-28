Office on Aging gets new director; senior centers reopen

The Claiborne Office on Aging is starting off the new year with a full-time director/resource specialist and a full schedule for its Tazewell and Harrogate Senior Centers.

The Claiborne County Commission was introduced in November to Tammy Austin, who has hit the floor running as the new in-county director. Taking the bull by the proverbial horn, Austin has done an amazing job with revamping the local Office on Aging, acquiring equipment for both Senior Centers and overseeing the scheduling of activities for our county elderly, which was all but put on hold during the pandemic.

The Centers are now open Monday through Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. offering all sorts of activities like Bingo, puzzles and games. Guest speakers and field trips are also worked into the new schedule of events.

The new Senior Center coordinators have done a tremendous job as well. Betty Edwards has taken the reins of the Tazewell location, while Stella Beth Nelson is overseeing the Harrogate center.

The full January schedule can be picked up at either location. Or, call 423-973-3673 for the complete schedule of activities.

If you or someone you know are aged 60 or above, you might want to call Austin to discuss current senior programs that could benefit you or a loved one. Austin can be reached at: 423-973-3673 ext. 3 or 865-599-1496.

The Energy Assistance Program is available for qualifying seniors 60 or older. If you or someone you know needs assistance, call the Office on Aging during January to schedule an appointment.

The next opportunity to apply for this program will occur in April. To schedule your appointment, call 865-599-1496.

For more information about how the Office on Aging can help, call 865-599-1496.