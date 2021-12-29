Walter Ericson Mease, 68, passed on December 7, 2021. He was born April 16, 1953, in Burkes Falls, Ontario, Canada. He became a citizen at the age of one when he entered the US with his parents, Dorothy Walters Mease of Morristown, TN, and Edward Calfee Mease, Jr. of Hayesville, NC.

Eric was a skilled carpenter and roofer, generous to those in need, an avid fisherman, a lover of music and the arts, a poet, a faithful feeder of the birds, engaged in the study of science and history, and known for his sense of humor and distinctive laugh.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by his grandparents, Stella Durman Walters, Arlie George Walters, Jessie Passmore Mease and Edward Calfee Mease.

Eric is survived by his sister, Cheryl Mease Carico and brother Edward Calfee Mease, III; nephews: Paul H Carico, III, Nathan Ericson Carico, Seth Mease Carico; niece, Althea Mease Iles; numerous cousins; and great nieces and great nephews. Eric touched lives no matter where he found himself.

A memorial will be planned at a later date on the shore of Lake Chatuge.