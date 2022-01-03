Mr. Glen Guy, passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021. He was a former Merchant Marine working on the Great Lakes. Now he is sailing the Great Lakes in Heaven. Mr. Guy enjoyed spending time with his Grandchildren, fishing, hunting, boating, and playing his guitar. Glen was a steady rock for the family he left behind. Preceded in death by Father, John Earl Guy and Sister, Rhonda Rankin.

Survivors: Wife, Connie Guy; Mother, Lou Guy; Son, Jaden Guy and wife, Kourtney and Grandchildren, Karleigh, Gracie, Carter, and Nevaeh; Step-son, Shay Sterling and wife, Heather and Grandchildren, Blaize, Kingston, Chloe, and Irelynn; Brother, Tommy Haworth; Sister, Teresa Giarmo and husband, Nick and Daughter, Kala; Step-Sister, Marla Smith and Family. Special Nephew, Jason Cantrell; Special Sister-in-law, Beverly Fischer and husband, Mike; and his special fishing and hunting friend, Mark Brauer. Many cousins and friends mourn his passing.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences for Mr. Guy may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net. Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Glen Guy.