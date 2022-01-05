Estep hands down plea agreements in Sessions Court

Judge Robert Estep agreed to several plea agreements during hearings in Claiborne Sessions Court, including one for Stephen E. Gibson, 26, charged with one count each of assault, possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and indecent exposure.

Gibson was sentenced to an effective 18 months confinement. Restitution will be determined during a hearing on Feb. 1. Gibson was given permission to be immediately transferred to the Union County Jail to serve his TDOC sentence.

Steven Brooks, 29, charged with one count of domestic assault, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 9 days confinement. Brooks must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and is ordered to acquire a valid driver’s license.

Otis D. Houston III, 46, charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 30 days confinement. Houston was given credit for 2 days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines. Houston is eligible for unsupervised probation once all monetary obligations are met and he is found fully compliant.

Brittany Smith, 29, charged with one count each possession of a schedule III and a schedule IV controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days confinement. Smith was given credit for 5 days of jail time already served. This sentence runs concurrently with all prior cases.

Austin Wayne Greer, 20, charged with one count of attempted vandalism under $1,000, was sentenced to six months confinement. Greer was given credit for 30 days of jail time already served. He must pay $200 in restitution to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office. Greer loses his inmate chirping device privileges.

Johnny Deal, 56, charged with one count of driving under the influence (second offense), was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days unsupervised probation with 45 days confinement. Deal was given credit for 34 days of jail time already served. He must complete the MADD Victim Forum. As a condition of his supervision status, Deal paid all court costs and fines in full the day of his hearing. His driver’s license is revoked for two years.

William James O’Neal, 26, charged with one count each of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 2 days confinement. O’Neal was given credit for four days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $50 per month in court costs and fines and is ordered to complete the MADD Victim Impact Panel. He is eligible for unsupervised probation once all monetary obligations are met and he is found fully compliant. His driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety.

Dolly A. Adams, 52, charged with one count each of driving under the influence and possession of methamphetamine, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 30 days confinement. Adams was given credit for 3 days of jail time already served. She must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and complete the MADD Victim Impact Panel. She is also ordered to contribute $150 to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Drug Fund.

Austin Wayne Wright, 24, charged with one count of driving under the influence, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 2 days confinement. Wright was given credit for 15 hours of jail time already served. He must pay at least $75 in court costs and fines and complete the MADD Victim Impact Panel. His driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety.

Patrick Burchett, 52, charged with one count of driving under the influence, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 2 days confinement. Burchett was given credit for 18 hours of jail time already served. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and complete the MADD Victim Impact Panel. His driver’s license is revoked for one year.

Blake Franklin Chittum, 32, charged with one count of driving under the influence, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days TDOC/BOPP supervision with 48 hours confinement. Chittum was given credit for time served. He must pay at least $125 per month in court costs and fines. Chittum must complete the MADD Victim Impact Panel and DUI School. His driver’s license is revoked for one year.

Travis Edward Monday, 45, charged with one count of driving under the influence, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 2 days confinement. Monday was given credit for two days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $125 per month in court costs and fines and complete the MADD Victim Impact Panel. His driver’s license is revoked for one year.