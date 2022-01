Cliffsie L. Jomaa, 71 of Oregon, Ohio and formerly of Tazewell, TN,passed away peacefully at Ridgewood Manor, Maumee, Ohio where she had been a patient for one month. Cliffsie was born in Tazewell, Tennessee on August 19, 1950 to Clifford and Georgann (Young) Kincaid. She graduated from Claiborne County High School, Tazewell, TN. Cliffsie had worked at Krogers Navarre Avenue Store prior to retiring.

Surviving are her sons, Jim (Tiffany) Jomaa and Tim Jomaa; grandchildren, Mounib, Malec, Kaleb, Myah Nazum; brother, Kyle, Gary, Donald Barnard. Cliffsie was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Mounib Jomaa.

Following Cliffsie’s wishes there will be no visitation or services. Arrangements by Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Oregon Chapel, Oregon, Ohio