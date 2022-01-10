Kennith Gibson, 79

Kennith Gibson, age 79, of Tazewell, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2021. Kennith was born June 30, 1942. He was preceded in death by his mother Katherine Adams Gibson and father William Gibson, daughter Renosia Noah, two brother and three sisters. Kennith is survived by his son Kennith Gibson. Granddaughters Allison Noah and Lakota Gibson. Mother of his children Diane Gibson. Brothers Samuel Gibson and Albert Gibson. Sisters Elizabeth Garland and Jo Earl. Several nieces and nephews.

The family received friends Wednesday January 5th from 11 until 2 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service was at 2 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service followed in the Chumley Cemetery.

Officiating: Larry Runions

Singers: Darlene Ickes and Alison Clifton

Pallbearers: Kennith Gibson, Sammy Sandifer, Chris Shiver, Chris Jolly, B.J. Bennett, and Cody Seals