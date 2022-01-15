Firearms, meth, heroin center of arrests during traffic stop

A traffic stop on Jan. 13 resulted in the arrests of two individuals when detectives and deputies of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit discovered contraband in the vehicle.

Gary Raymond Mirkos, 41, of Rogersville and Anna Marie Painter, 34, of Speedwell were arrested during the stop that occurred along U.S. Hwy. 25E.

Found inside the vehicle were a total of three firearms and an assortment of narcotics including methamphetamine and heroin. One of the firearms was later discovered to have been stolen from Scott County, Virginia.

Mirkos was charged with three counts of the possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and one count of the possession of a schedule VI controlled substance.

Painter was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin.

As of press time, the two suspects had not been arraigned nor bond set.

This is an ongoing investigation with more charges expected.